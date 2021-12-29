Allahabad High Court has released the admit card for the post of Review Officer (Hindi) and Review Officer (Urdu). Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

“The Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode on 06 January 2022 and 07 January 2022 respectively. Candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip for respective post(s) using their Application No. and Date of Birth,” reads the notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 29 vacancies, of which 27 vacancies are for the post of Review Officer (Hindi) and 2 for Review Officer (Urdu).

Steps to to download the admit card

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

