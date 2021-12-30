The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the result of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2021. Candidates can download their result from the official website nbe.edu.in. However, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from January 5, 2022, onward.

“Individual scorecards can be downloaded from the FMGE website https://nbe.edu.in from 5th January 2022 onwards. 3. Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for FMGE December 2021 and verification of their Face ID wherever required,” reads the notice.

The FMGE 2021 exam was conducted on December 12, 2021. The registration process commenced on October 14 and concluded on November 3.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in Click on result link under FMGE tab Now click on “Result of FMGE (Screening Test), December 2021” The result will appear on screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.