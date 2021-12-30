The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card of MP Police Constable recruitment exam 2020. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

As per a report by TIMESNOWNEWS, the exam will be conducted on January 8, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill around 4,000 police constable vacancies. Of these, 3,862 are Constable GD (General Duty) posts and 138 posts are for radio constables.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 6, 2021. However, due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 epidemic in the state, the exam was postponed.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2020” under admit card tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the admit card.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.