National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Lab Technician on contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sams.co.in till January 30, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 283 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upto 5 years relaxation for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have completed bachelor of medical laboratory technology or diploma in medical laboratory technology (DMLT).

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment for 280+ Contractual Lab Technicians (LT) under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on “Apply” Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.