Today is the last day to register for recruitment to various posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) for 17 standalone Government Higher Secondary Schools conducted by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Eligible and interested candidates can register on the official website opsc.gov.in. Registered candidates will be able to submit the online applications till January 9, 2022.

The OPSC PGT recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 335 PGT vacancies in 25 different disciplines. Aspirants can check and download the recruitment notification from the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a master’s degree in the concerned subject from a recognised university with atleast 50% marks aggregate. The candidates should have BEd or equivalent degree recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with BEd from a recognised University.

Examination Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 400. Candidates from SC/ST/PwD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the OPSC PFT recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on ‘New User’ tab against “Click on ‘New User’ tab against “Post Graduate Teacher” vacancies” Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register Login to the portal and fill up the form Upload documents and pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection process

OPSC will select candidates on the basis of career assessment and personality test/interview.