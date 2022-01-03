The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) is expected to announce the result of the Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) soon. Candidates who toom the exam will be able to check their result online at the official website iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2021 was held on November 28 in three sessions in 158 cities for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83%.

The CAT provisional answer key was released on December 8 and objections were invited till December 11.

After the result is declared, the list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs.