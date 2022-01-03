The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has postponed the release of admit cards for the upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022). Registered candidates set to appear for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in from January 7 onwards. Previously, it was scheduled to be released today.

GATE 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. As per the revised schedule, the admit card can be downloaded from January 7 and the results will be announced on March 17.

IITKGP has added two new papers this year – Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM).

Steps to download GATE admit card 2022:

Visit official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in Click on the admit card link (when available) Enter Enrollment ID / Email Address and password to login The GATE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

About GATE

GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships. The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities in India and abroad for admissions.

Online applications were invited in September and October.