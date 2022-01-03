The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of RRB Clerk, PO 2021. Candidates can check their result from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

The list is provisional subject to fulfilling the criteria. “The reserve list will expire automatically on the day which is one year after the date of provisional allotment i.e., 31.12.2022 or until a fresh provisional allotment is made, whichever is earlier, with or without any notice,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the result link Now click on the Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I, II, III result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

CRP RRBs IX Office Assistant result.

CRP RRBs IX Officer Scale I result.

CRP RRBs IX Officer Scale II (GBO) result.

CRP RRBs IX Officer Scale II (Specialist Officers) result.

CRP RRBs IX Officer Scale III result.

