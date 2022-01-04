The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the exam date of the NEET MDS 2022. The notice is available at the official website natboard.edu.in.

The Board will conduct the NEET MDS 2022 exam on March 6 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centres across the country. The result will be announced by March 21.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS is the eligibility-cum-ranking entrance exam for admission to various dental courses.

The online application form for NEET-MDS 2022 will be available at the website nbe.edu.in from 3.00 PM today till January 24 midnight. The Information Bulletin for the exam has already been uploaded on the portal. Candidates must refer to it for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details.

Here’s NEET MDS 2022 exam notice.

Here’s NEET MDS 2022 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility criteria

A candidate for admission to the MDS course must possess a recognized degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration. A compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognized dental college is also required.

Exam fee

The exam fee of Rs 4425 has to be paid by General/OBC candidates and Rs 3245 for SC/ST/PWD online.