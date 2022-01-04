Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for certificate verification for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) 2016. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.

Ad per the notification, the DV is scheduled to be held on January 6 and 7 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM. A total of 210 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the DV round.

“The candidature of the candidates shall not be considered for selections who do not attend the Certificate Verification on the schedule date & time,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link given against “Download Admission letter for Certificate verification for the post of JE(Electrical)-2016” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the provisional selection list for the post of Staff Nurse-2019, Pharmacist 2019, ECG Technician 2019, X-ray Technician and ANM 2019. Candidates can download the same by clicking on the PDF link given on the homepage.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.