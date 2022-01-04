Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the exam dates for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. The exam is an eligibility test for teachers to qualify for teaching roles at schools in the state.

In a post on Twitter, the Rajasthan CM said the REET 2022 exam will be held on May 14 and 15. The exam will able the government to fill around 20,000 vacancies of teachers in the state.

“In the year 2022, it has been decided to conduct the REET exam on May 14-15, so that the state will be able to get about 20,000 new teachers. Provision will also be made for special teachers in this recruitment. This will provide new employment opportunities to the youth,” Gehlot said.

इसके साथ ही पैराटीचर्स, शिक्षाकर्मी, मदरसा पैराटीचर्स एवं पंचायत सहायकों की समस्याओं को भी माननीय उच्चतम न्यायालय के निर्णयों को ध्यान में रखते हुए हल करने के लिए समयबद्ध रूप से कार्य योजना बनाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 30, 2021

The REET exam is conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) every year. There are two exams held for the state eligibility test. The candidates who clear Paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear Paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach Classes 1 to 5.

The Board is expected to release the official notification for REET 2022 soon. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for all updates. The online application process will likely begin later this month.