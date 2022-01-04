The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I). Candidates can check and download their result from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Based on the revision, 51 additional candidates (List-1) have been shortlisted for appearing in Tier-II examination. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Tier-II exam (Descriptive Paper).

Here’s the official notification.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of Tier-I of CHSLE, 2020 on October 27, 2021 wherein 45,429 candidates were shortlisted to appear in Tier-II examination. The answer key was released in November.

“However, it has come to the notice of the Commission that there were few errors in Final Answer Keys of the examination held on 10.08.2021 (Shift-3) for 156 VH candidates. On corrections of these errors, the result of the said 156 candidates has been revised. The above revision has also caused very minor change in normalized marks of other candidates. Therefore, the result of Tier-I of CHSLE-2020 has been revised,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on CHSL 2020 Tier-I result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.