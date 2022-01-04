Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has postponed the release of admit cards for the upcoming Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022). The admit card was scheduled to be released today, however, a note on the official website says: “Date of downloading JAM 2022 Admit Cards will be announced shortly”.

IIT Roorkee will conduct the JAM 2022 exam on February 13 in online mode (Computer Based Test) for all Test Papers. The test will have seven Test Papers, namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM exam will be held for admissions to M.Sc. (Two-Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D, M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor’s Degree Programmes at various IITs.

All the seven Test Papers of JAM 2022 will be of fully objective type, with three different patterns of questions, namely (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Candidates who have applied for the IIT JAM 2022 are advised to keep checking the official website jam.iitr.ac.in to get the latest updates.