Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 28 to January 31, 2022 in three districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Exam Schedule Exam Date Shift I (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM) Shift II (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) January 28 Hindi Essay January 29 General Studies I General Studies II January 30 General Studies III

General Studies IV January 31 Elective Subject Paper I Elective Subject Paper II

Selection Process

The candidates of UPPSC PCS 2021 will be shortlisted on the basis of three-stage selection process - Preliminary, Main, and Personality Test. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory MCQ papers. Candidates who clear this stage will appear for the UPPSC Main exam which will be a written exam after which a Viva-Voce/Personality test round will be conducted.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.