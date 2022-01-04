Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the admit card for the Bihar Police Constable PET 2021 tomorrow, January 5. Candidates will be able to check and download their admit card from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in using their login details.

The Bihar Police Constable PET will be held from January 28, 2022, onwards. Candidates who qualified the Constable exam 2021 conducted in March are eligible to appear for the physical tests. The details regarding exam date, time, centre, etc will be given on the admit card.

The CSBC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8415 vacancies. The Bihar Police Constable selection will involve a written exam, followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download your e-Admit Card for PET of Bihar Police Constable. (Advt. No. 05/2020)” under Bihar Police tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

