Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result of Staff Nurse/ Sister Grade 2 (Male/Female) recruitment exam 2021. Registered candidates can check their result from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam was conducted October 3 (Sunday) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in examination centres at five districts in UP: Prayagraj, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur. The exam was conducted for a total of 83564 candidates.

The UPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3012 vacancies of Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2, of which 341 posts are for the male candidates and 2671 for female candidates.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SELECTED CANDIDATES IN ADVT.NO. A-4/E-1/2021 STAFF NURSE / SISTER GRADE 2 (MALE/FEMALE) EXAM 2021” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.