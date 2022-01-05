Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for the Bihar Police Constable PET 2021 today. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in using their login details.

The Bihar Police Constable PET will be held from January 28, 2022, onwards. Candidates who qualified the Constable exam 2021 conducted in March are eligible to appear for the physical tests. The details regarding exam date, time, centre, etc will be given on the admit card.

To download admit card, the candidate has to login using his registration/roll number or mobile number and date of birth.

Steps to download CSBC Constable admit card:

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link under Bihar Police tab Enter registration/roll number or mobile number and date of birth and submit The Bihar Police Constable admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.



Here’s direct link to download Bihar Police Constable PET admit card 2021.

The CSBC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8415 vacancies. The Bihar Police Constable selection will involve a written exam, followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.