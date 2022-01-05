Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the result of Diploma in Animal Husbandry Entrance Test (DAHET) 2021 today, January 5. Candidates can check their result from the official website peb.mp.gov.in using their login details.

The exam was conducted on November 26, 2021 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Diploma in Animal Husbandry Entrance Test-2021 (DAHET)” under Result tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the board has released the MP Police Constable admit card. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

As per a report by TIMESNOWNEWS, the exam will be conducted on January 8, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill around 4,000 police constable vacancies. Of these, 3,862 are Constable GD (General Duty) posts and 138 posts are for radio constables.

