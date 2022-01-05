The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the cut-off marks and answer key of the Preliminary and Main exam for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in Panchayati Raj Dept. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check and download the marks and answer key from the official website opsc.gov.in.

Cut-Off Marks Gender UR Category SEBC Category SC Category ST Category PWDLD/CD (Sub-Category) Male 357.825 333.846 291.506 211.562 — Female 307.587 300.258 246.759 210.352 — 270.150

The Commission conducted the AEE Civil Main exam 2020 on August 24, 2021 in a computer-based mode for a total of 2,742 candidates. The Preliminary exam was held in November 2020.

OPSC is conducting the recruitment exam to fill up 210 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) under the state Panchayati Raj Dept.

Steps to download the answer key

Steps to download the answer key On the homepage, click on “Cut Off and answer Key of Prelims and main examination-Recruitment to the Posts of AEE(Civil) in Panchayati Raj Dept.(Advt. No. 04 of 2020-21)” The answer key, cut-off marks will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.