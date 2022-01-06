Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key of the recruitment exams conducted for the post of Clerk, Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB conducted the exam for the post of Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts on December 11, whereas the written test for the post of Clerk was held on December 12. The Board has released the answer key and OMR answer sheet of all candidates.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key on the official portal by paying the fee of Rs 100 per question. The online objections should be duly supported with the necessary documentary proof (if any).

Steps to download PSSSB Clerk answer key:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “Click Here to download OMR Sheet and Provisional Answer Key for the exam dated 11/12/2021 and 12/12/2021 regarding Advertisement No. 17 of 2021, 18 of 2021 and 19 of 2021 !!NEW!” under Advertisement tab

Click on the answer key link for the relevant post Select paper SET and check answer key Match answer key with the OMR answer sheet to calculate probable result.

Here’s direct link to PSSSB Clerk answer key.

PSSSB has notified over 400 vacancies for the post of Clerk in three different advertisements. Under Advt No 18/2021 and 19/2021, 212 Clerk IT and 203 Clerk Accounts posts have been notified respectively. Candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for document verification.