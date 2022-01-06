Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the document verification (DV) schedule for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 2019. Eligible candidates can check the schedule from Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

A per the notice, the DV is scheduled to be conducted on January 12 and 13, 2022 in two shifts 10.00 AM and 1.30 PM. A total of 212 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round.

“Covid-19 guidelines and COVID appropriate behaviour like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wearing of 3-layer mask must be adhered to during certificate verification,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the schedule

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the DV schedule link for Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 2019 The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the result of Combined Auditor 2019 Preliminary exam. A total of 1936 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main written examination. The Preliminary exam was held on September 2, 3 and 4.

“The shortlisted candidates are advised to keep touch with the Commission’s website www.ossc.gov.in to know further updates. The date of Main Written examination will be intimated to the candidates at a later date,” reads the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.