Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the notification for the post of Assistant Operator. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register for the vacancies on the official website uppbpb.gov.in from January 20 onwards.

The last date to fill up the application form and pay the application fee is February 28, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1374 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 22 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed 10+2 with Physics and Maths or hold an equivalent qualification. More details in the notice.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 400.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of online written test. The exam will be held for the duration 2 hour 30 minutes for a total of 400 marks followed by the PST/PET round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.