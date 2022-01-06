Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Workshop Staff posts on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register for the vacancies from January 20 onwards.

The last date to apply for the posts and pay the application fee is February 28, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 120 Workshop Staff vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 28 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: High school pass or it’s equivalent education. More details in the official notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 400.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.