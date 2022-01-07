The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key of recruitment exams for various posts against Advt. No.12/2019. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC conducted the written exams under Advt 12/2019 in OMR-based mode on December 11 in various shifts. The direct recruitment aims to fill up 3206 posts at Skill Development & Industrial Training Department.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key at the link available on the official website from January 9 to 11 upto 5.00 PM.

“The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, Session, Shift, Set Code and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” read the HSSC notice.

Here’s HSSC 12/2019 answer key 2021 notice.

Steps to download HSSC 12/2019 answer key:

Visit official website hssc.gov.in Go to ‘Public Notice’ section Click on the pdf link for answer key for 12/2019 The HSSC 12/2019 answer key will appear on screen Download and check Raise objection, if any, through link given at homepage and follow instructions.

Here’s direct link to HSSC 12/2019 answer key booklet.