Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the deadline for admission to various PhD courses. As per the notice released by NTA, candidates will now be able to apply for the IGNOU PhD entrance exam at ignou.ac.in till January 14, 2022. The deadline was extended twice earlier.

The last date for payment of online application fee is January 15. The applicants will be able to make corrections to their application form from January 16 to 18.

NTA said it received requests from candidates seeking an extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the IGNOU PhD entrance exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by it.

“With a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date further for submission of Online Application Form,” the notice said.

Here’s the IGNOU PhD application deadline notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Master’s Degree from a University recognised by UGC in the relevant discipline with at least 55% marks (for General category) in aggregate or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7-point scale (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and [50%marks in the case of SC,ST and OBC(Non-creamy Layer)/Differently-Abled and other categories of candidates as per the decision of UGC from time to time, or for those who had obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September,1991] excluding grace marks. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general (UR)/OBC-(NCL)/General EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to candidates from Third Gender/SC/ST/PwD category.

Steps to register for IGNOU PhD entrance exam:

Visit the official website ignou.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “IGNOU PhD Registration 2021” Fill in the online application with qualification details Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for PhD entrance exam courses.