The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Junior Engineer (Trainee) (E&M), Assistant Accountant, Chemist Grade-II and Lab Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website uprvunl.org from January 28, 2022 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies and pay the application fee is February 27 and 29, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 134 vacancies, of which 82 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer, 21 for Assistant Accountant, 14 for Chemist Grade-II and 17 for Lab Assistant.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit for the post of JE and Lab Assistant is 18 years, whereas for the post of Assistant Accountant and Chemist Grade-II, the minimum age limit is 21 years. The upper age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer: Three years diploma examination in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Control and Instrumentation/Instrumentation/Computer Engineering from a institute recognized by the State Government. More details in the notice.

Assistant Accountant: Bachelor Degree in Commerce from a University/Deemed University established by an Act of Central Govt. or any State Govt.

Chemist Grade-II: MSc Degree in Chemistry from a University established by Law in UP or from any other University recognised by the Governor, in at least IInd Division.

Lab Assistant: Intermediate exam passed with chemistry subject from UP Board Examination or equivalent or Graduation degree with chemistry subject.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category. More details in the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.