Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical). Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 9 posts of AE Electrical.

Candidates who have completed BE/BTech in Electrical Engineering are eligible to apply. The applicants should not be less than the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on June 10, 2021.

Selection Process

The eligible candidates will have to appear in the written examination followed by Viva-Voce.

Application Fee

As per the notice, the examination fee for the APST candidates is Rs 100 and Rs 150 is applicable to other candidates.

Steps to apply for the APPSC AE recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration” Register and login to your profile and apply for the post Fill up the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.