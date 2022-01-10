Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has begun accepting online applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Law Officer and Legal Assistant in various departments. Candidates can apply online for the post from January 10 to February 9 at the DSSSB website dsssbonline.nic.in. The recruitment advertisement/notification can be downloaded from the website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria including age, educational qualification, experience and others in the notification below.

Here’s DSSSB ALO/ Legal Assistant recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

DSSSB will conduct examinations (Tier-I and Tier-II) for making recruitment against the notified vacancies. The date of conduct of examinations will be intimated in due course only through the website of the Board.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Women/SC/ST/PWD/Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying Application fee.

Steps to apply for DSSSB recruitment 2022: