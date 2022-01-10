Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2021 for recruitment to Group A and B services. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on Commission’s official website opsc.gov.in till February 9, 2022.

Registered candidates can submit their online applications by February 18.

OPSC has notified a total of 405 vacancies for which the recruitment will be done through the state civil service exams. The notification can be downloaded from the OPSC website through the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage.

Vacancy Details

Odisha Administrative Service: 50

50 Odisha Police Service: 6

6 Odisha Finance Service: 97

97 Odisha Co-operative Service: 2

2 Odisha Revenue Service: 40

40 Odisha Labour Service: 150

150 Odisha Welfare Service: 42

42 Odisha Employment Service: 10

10 Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service: 8

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 21-32 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable upto five years for reserved category applicants.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from any recognised University.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. The applicants from SC/ST/PwD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on ‘New User’ tab against “Click on ‘New User’ tab against ‘Odisha Civil Services (OCS)’ Read the instructions carefully and proceed to register Login to the portal and fill up the form Upload documents and pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Conduct of exam

The OPSC OCS exam 2021 will consist of a preliminary exam (objective type-multiple-choice questions), Main exam and Personality Test/Interview. The dates for the exam will be announced by the Commission in due course and candidates are advised to keep a track of updates on the OPSC website.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.