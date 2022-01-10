Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score card of Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) Preliminary exam today, January 10. Candidates can check the score card from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

As per the notification, the Main exam is expected to be conducted on January 22, 2022.

Earlier, PO/MT XI 2022-23 result was declared on January 5, 2022. The exam was conducted from December 4 to 11, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4135 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to check the score card

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on CRP PO/MT XI score card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the score card.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round. The preliminary exam was conducted for the duration of 60 minutes. Candidates who have cleared the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam of 3 hours’ duration and of 200 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.