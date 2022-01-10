The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the result of Bihar Police Driver Constable today, January 10. Candidates can download their result from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, a total of 1632 candidates have been shortlisted against 1700 notified vacancies. The Board had invited the 5321 candidates, of which 5264 appeared for the test. The Board had conducted the Driver Efficiency Test (DET) from December 8 to 21, 2021 at the CSBC center in Patna.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Results: Finally selected candidates for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police organization.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.