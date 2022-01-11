Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022. Candidates can apply for UPSC NDA/NA (I) 2022 exam at the website upsconline.nic.in till 6.00 PM today.

The UPSC NDA 1 exam 2022 will be held on April 10, 2022, for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 149th Course, and for the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2023. The approximate number of vacancies to be filled on the results of this examination will be 400.

The subjects of the UPSC NDA written exam include Mathematics and General Ability Test for 300 and 600 marks respectively. The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective-type questions only.

Here’s UPSC NDA 1 exam 2022 notification.

NDA/ NA 2022 vacancy details National Defence Academy Army 208 (including 10 for female candidates) Navy 42 (including 03 for female candidates) Air Force (i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)(ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates)(iii) Ground Duties (Non Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates) Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 30 (for male candidates only)

Eligibility criteria

Age: Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2003 and not later than July 1, 2006 are eligible.

Educational qualification:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent exam conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of NDA and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the NA: Class 12 pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent.

Candidates who are appearing in Class 12 or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

Selection Process

Admission to the NDA/NA courses will be made on the results of the written examination to be conducted by UPSC followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written exam test.

Application Fee

Candidates (except SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs) are required to pay a fee of Rs 100 either online by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash.

Steps to apply for UPSC NDA exam 2022:

Visit website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

Click on Part 1 registration for NDA/NA exam and fill basic information, select post Proceed to Part 2, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and print a downloaded copy.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC NDA exam 2022.