The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the Draftsman (Mechanical) recruitment exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.

JKSSB will conduct the computer-based tests for Draftsman (Mechanical) on January 18 (Tuesday). advertised under Advt Nos 05/2020. There shall be negative marking for wrong answers (0.25 for each wrong answer) attempted in the said examination.

Moreover, Any candidate who does not find his/her Admit Card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim, by or before January 14, JKSSB said.

Steps to download JKSSB admit card 2022:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card/Hall Ticket for Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for the post of Draftsman (Mechanical)”

Key in your registration number, date of birth and security pin and submit The JKSSB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

