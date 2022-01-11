Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the document verification (DV) for the Block Educational Officer (BEO) posts. The DV will be conducted on January 19 and 20, 2022. A total of 192 candidates have been shortlisted for the DV round.

The eligible candidates are instructed to bring and submit the original documents/evidences (with 2 set of self-attested photo copies) without fail.

“The details of venue, time and the documents required to be submitted by the candidates during certificate verification will be intimated to the candidates by way of e-mail/SMS to the registered e-mail and phone number which are submitted by the Candidate at the time of online registration,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the list

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Direct Recruitment for the post of Block Educational Officer in Elementary Education department for the year 2018-2019 - Publication of Certificate Verification List” Now click on “Click here for Certificate Verification List” The list of eligible candidates will appear Download the list and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the list of eligible candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 97 vacancies of Block Educational Officer.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.