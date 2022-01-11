The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Medical Officer today, January 11. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM, whereas the exam time for the PwD category candidates is from 10.00 AM to 2.00 PM.

A total of 1720 candidates have been shortlisted for the examination. The Commission will soon release the admission certificates for the written exam on Commission’s official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1871 Medical Officer vacancies.

Steps to the download the exam schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Written Examination Programme Notice - Recruitment to the Posts of Medical Officer (Advt. No. 17 of 2021-22)” The exam schedule will appear on the screen Download the schedule and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer shall be adjudged on the basis of Written Test. The written examination will be held in Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.