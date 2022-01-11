The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department will release the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 tomorrow, January 12. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website updeled.gov.in.

UPTET is scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. The provisional answer key will be released on January 27.

UPTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

Steps to download UPTET admit card 2021

Visit the official website updeled.gov.in On the homepage click on UPTET admit card link under ‘Important Section’ Key in your login details and submit The UPTET admit card will appear on screen Download the admit card and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.