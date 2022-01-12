The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department is expected to release the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 today. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. The provisional answer key will be released on January 27.

UPTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

Steps to download UPTET admit card 2021