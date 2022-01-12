Today is the last day to apply for recruitment to 2000+ vacant posts of Constable for newly created Assam Commando Battalions advertised by the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website slprbassam.in.

The SLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2450 posts of Constable AB (Male and transgender – 2220, Female– 180 and Nursing– 50) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions. The pay scale is Rs 14000-60500 with Grade pay of Rs 5600 (Pay Band-II) and other allowances.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-21 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: i) HSLC or Equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council. ii) In addition for the posts of Constable (Nursing), Nursing Diploma is necessary.

Here’s Assam Police Constable recruitment 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for Assam Police Constable recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the online application portal link Register and proceed application process Fill the form, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout of the application form

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). All candidates who clear PST/PET will have to appear in a Psychometric Test.