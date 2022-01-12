State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Circle Based Officer recruitment exam 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit card/call letter from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The SBI CBO online exam 2022 will be held on January 23. The examination will consist of Objective Tests for 120 marks of 2 hours duration and a Descriptive Test for 50 marks of 30 minutes duration. Candidates will have to answer the Descriptive Test by typing on the computer. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after completion of the Objective Test.

Candidates are advised to read the information handout available on the website carefully.

Steps to download SBI CBO admit card 2022:

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS” Now click on the admit card link Enter registration/roll number and date of birth to login at the IBPS portal The SBI CBO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download SBI CBO admit card 2022.

The SBI CBO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1226 Officer posts, of which 1100 are regular vacancies and 126 are backlog vacancies in various Circle/State.