Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Service Main exam 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website opsc.gov.in.

OPSC will conduct the OCS Main exam 2020 from January 20 to February 8, 2022 (except January 26 and February 5). The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

The OCS Main exam will be held for candidates who qualified the OCS Preliminary exam. The Odisha Civil Service Prelims exam 2020 was conducted on August 27 and the result was declared on November 3. A total of 4754 candidates had been provisionally shortlisted for the OAS Main exam.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed exam schedule posted on the OPSC website.

Steps to download OPSC Main admit card:

Visit official website opsc.gov.in Click on the Download Admission Certificate link for OCS Main Enter PPSAN No and Date Of Birth and submit to login The OPSC OCS Main admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

OPSC has notified 392 vacancies for which the recruitment will be done through the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020. The registration process was conducted in January and February. The Odisha Civil Services Examination 2020 will consist of a preliminary exam, a Main exam and a Personality Test/Interview round.