The Haryana State Health Department has invited online applications from eligible candidates recruitment to over 900 Medical Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply online for the vacancies through the official website haryanahealth.nic.in till January 30.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 980 posts of Medical Officer in the state health department. A written exam will be held and the date will be updated on the website.

Here’s Haryana Medical Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 22-42 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a graduation degree in medicine and surgery from a recognized University or any other University or Institution recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Application fee

The application fee for male candidates is Rs 1000 and Rs 250 for female candidates.

Steps to apply for Haryana MO recruitment 2022:

Visit the website mo.onlinerecruit.net Click on the registration link for Medical Officers Create profile and complete application Upload documents, pay fee Submit form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Haryana MO recruitment 2022.