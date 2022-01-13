Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released the hall ticket/admit card for the upcoming Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website gujaratset.in.

The GSET 2021 exam will be held on January 23. The exam was earlier scheduled in December last year but was postponed.

GSET is conducted for determining the eligibility of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges of Gujarat in 23 subjects at 11 centers spread across the state.

The GSET Hall Ticket is available in both English and Gujarati language. Candidates can print their hall ticket in either language.

Steps to download GSET hall ticket 2021:

Visit official website gujaratset.in Click on download hall ticket link Login using Order Number and SBIePay Reference ID The GSET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download GSET 2021 hall ticket.

The state eligibility test will consist of two papers of 100 marks each. Both the papers will consist of objective-type, multiple choice questions. In order to be considered eligible for Assistant Professor, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together (with relaxations for reserved categories). The exam duration is 3 hours.

The questions in both the papers will appear in both Gujarati and English versions (except for languages and science subjects). There are no negative marks for incorrect answers.