Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam 2021. Candidates who appeared of the exam can check and download their result from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

The IBPS Clerk prelim exam 2021 was conducted on December 19. The computer-based exam was held in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

The result will be available for download at the portal till January 19.

Steps to check IBPS Clerk result 2021:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on Clerk Prelim result link Key in your registration/roll number and date of birth to login The IBPS Clerk result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check IBPS Clerk prelims result 2021.

The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 7800 Clerk vacancies in various participating banks across the country under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP).

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round. The candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam of 3 hours’ duration and of 200 marks.