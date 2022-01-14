Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result for the post of Examiner of Trademarks and Geographical Indications. Candidates can download their result from Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 62 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment. The interview round was conducted from November 22 to 26, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 65 vacancies.

“02 UR vacancies are kept unfilled due to non-availability of suitable candidates to be recommended against 2 PH vacancies (01 HH AND 01 LV),” reads the notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “65 Posts of Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications” under What’s New Click on the Final Result The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

The marks of interviewed candidates, cut off marks etc. will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the completion of recruitment process or within thirty days, whichever is later.

