The NEET UG counselling 2021 (Round I) registration will commence from January 19. Eligible candidates will be apply for the counselling on the official website mcc.nic.in.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that MCC will start the counselling for NEET UG from 19th January.

“Dear Students, Counseling for NEET-UG is being started by MCC from 19th January. You all are the future of the country and hope that you all give your career a new direction with the belief of service is religion. I extend my best wishes to all,” reads the Tweet.

प्रिय छात्रों, MCC द्वारा NEET-UG के लिए काउंसलिंग 19 जनवरी से प्रारंभ की जा रही है।



आप सभी देश का भविष्य हैं और आशा है की आप सभी सेवा ही धर्म के मंत्र के साथ अपने करियर को आगे नई दिशा देंगे। मैं सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 13, 2022

Choice filling will begin on January 20 and conclude on January 24, 2022. Choice locking will be done from 4.00 PM to 11.55 PM on January 24. The Processing of seat allotment will happen from January 27 to 28. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds — AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Fresh registrations will only be done in round 1, 2 and mop-up round, reports NDTV.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.