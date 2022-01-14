Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for Language Test for the Post Junior Stenographer 2019. Candidates can check and download the answer key from Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

The applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, till January 16, 2022.

“Candidates intending to raise objection(s) if any on the said provisional Answer key may register objection(s) using their Roll No. and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY) by 16.01.2022 positively. Objections raised without proof or received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered, reads the notice.

The Language Test of Junior Stenographer 2019 was conducted through Computer Based recruitment examination on January 8, 2022.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Language Test for the Post Junior Stenographer-2019.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to raise objections.

