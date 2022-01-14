The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the detailed schedule for NEET UG counselling 2021. Candidates can check the counselling schedule at the official website mcc.nic.in. This year, the MCC will conduct the NEET UG counselling in four rounds — AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

The online registration process for NEET-UG counselling 2021 (Round I) registration will be conducted from January 19 to 24 (upto 12 noon).

The Choice Filling/ Locking period for seats will be from January 20 to 24. Colleges will verify internal candidates on January 25 and 26 while processing the seat allotment will be done on January 27 to 28.

The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on January 29. Candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges from January 30 to February 4.

The registration for round 2 will be conducted from February 9. The counselling schedule further includes dates for the remaining 3 rounds.

Here’s NEET UG 2021 counselling schedule.

Through NEET UG online counselling, 15% All India Quota seats MBBS/ BDS will be filled. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2021 exam which was conducted by the National Testing Agency are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

NEET PG seat allotment is done on the basis of preferences of colleges as well as specialties, seats available, NEET PG merit rank, reservation criteria and other factors.