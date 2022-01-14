Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications for Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Examination-2021 (Regular & Backlog Vacancy). Eligible candidates can register on the official website jssc.nic.in till January 17. The last date for payment of examination fee is January 18, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 288 vacancies of which 285 vacancies are regular and 3 are backlog vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on August 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a diploma in relevant field from recognised University.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for regular vacancies are required to pay the fee of Rs 100 for unreserved category, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to candidates from reserved category. The application fee for backlog vacancies is Rs 1000 for unreserved category and Rs 250 is applicable to candidate from reserved category,

Steps to apply for JSACE 2021

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application Form for Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Examination-2021 new” under What’s New section Click on “Apply Now” Register and proceed with application process Fill up the details and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

