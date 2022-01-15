Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the result of computer based test 1 (CBT) of RRB 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). Candidates can check their result from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for CBT 2. The 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RRB NTPC CBT- 1 result link Key in your login detail and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The second stage of Computer Based Test (CBT 2) is scheduled to be conducted from February 14 to 18, 2022.

“The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” reads the notification.

