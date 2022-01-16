The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has begun the online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022). The NEET PG registration link has been activated at the official website nbe.edu.in. The last date to submit online applications for the entrance exam is February 4.

NEET PG 2022 will be held on March 12 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022. The admit card will be issued on March 7. The result is expected to be declared by March 31.

Candidates are advised to read the Information Brochure of NEET PG carefully to get all details.

Here’s NEET PG 2022 Information Brochure.

Here’s NEET PG 2022 registration notice.

Eligibility criteria

A candidate must have an MBBS degree (provisional or permanent) certificate issued by an institute recognised by the Medical Council of India to be eligible for NEET PG 2022. They must also have a similar registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council. NEET PG 2022 aspirants must also have completed a year’s internship on or before May 31, 2022.

Exam fee

The exam fee for General, OBC and EWS categories is Rs 4250 and for SC, ST, PwD is Rs 3250.

Steps to register for NEET PG 2022:

Visit official website nbe.edu.in Go to NEET PG 2022 section and click on application link Click on New Registration and complete registration Fill the Application Form and upload documents Choose exam city, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for NEET PG 2022.